MARANA, Ariz. - It was an arrest that went viral in March of 2018 when a woman was involved in a crash in southern Arizona while wearing a white dress and told police she was on her way to her wedding.

It started with a now-deleted tweet from a Marana PD sergeant that said, "A driver was arrested for DUI this AM while driving to her wedding. @MaranaPD officers arrived at OG/Thornydale at approx 1030 reference a three vehicle collision. One person was transported with minor injuries. Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help."

It turns out Amber Young was lying and not actually on the way to her wedding.

She was booked into jail for DUI after police said her blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

After her arrest, her attorneys said the police department made up the fact that Young was getting married, her attorneys saying she was not even engaged. After the arrest, her attorneys also said she was not wearing a wedding dress and she was on her way to lunch with a friend.

Newly released body cam video shows, however, that Young told officers multiple times she was getting married and on her way to her wedding.

Young says, "I just want to get to my wedding."

"What time is your wedding at?" the officer asks.

"It's at about 3:00," Young says.

After the officer asks Young if she had anything to drink, Young said she was just nervous about her big day.

"Not anything. I've just been very, like, scared about everything," Young said.

After failing field sobriety tests, Young was taken into custody.

"Do you think you should have been driving today?" one officer asked Young.

"I think that I'm getting married today and I wasn't really sure what I'm supposed to be doing today, so," Young says in the video.

Young pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and criminal damage caused to the other cars in the crash.