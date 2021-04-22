Police pursuit suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

The suspect allegedly fled from an Arizona DPS trooper when they attempted a speed stop, officials say.

MESA, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect after they allegedly fled from a trooper during an attempted speeding stop, causing a crash on Thursday night.

The trooper attempted to stop a driver going east bound on SR-202 at Dobson Road around 9 p.m., officials said.

The suspect allegedly fled south on Dobson Road, through city streets, before being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road, according to officials.

The suspect was taken into custody from the scene of the crash, officials said. There has been no information about whether or not anyone was injured in the collision.

The Mesa Police Department is working with DPS on an ongoing investigation into the incident.