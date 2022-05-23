Girl allegedly found naked man in her bed, Phoenix police say

Diego Felix, 28, is facing charges of indecent exposure after he was allegedly found naked in a 12-year-old's bedroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Authorities have detained a man who was allegedly found naked in a 12-year-old girl's bed on Sunday.

Court records show Diego L. Felix, 28, was arrested after a girl woke up to allegedly find him naked in the bedroom of her Phoenix home near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue.

The girl quickly alerted a family member, who confronted Felix and instructed the suspect to put on his clothes and leave the residence.

The girl later told Phoenix police she initially thought Felix was her cousin before turning the lights on and discovering he was someone else, court records show.

No one at the family's residence knew the suspect, records show.

Felix allegedly told police he had made a "mistake" and admitted to drinking beers earlier that day. Officers also allegedly found the suspect in possession of narcotics.

The suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of indecent exposure and drug possession.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.