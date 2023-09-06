PD: 1 dead after shooting at Phoenix bus stop

The shooting happened at a bus stop near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting at a central Phoenix bus stop on Tuesday night, police said. The investigation is still underway, and police said they've made no arrests.

The shooting reportedly happened near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 10:45 p.m., When Phoenix police officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers had gotten a call of shots fired earlier in the evening, but there were no witnesses to direct them to the victim. There are no suspects in custody, and police ask that anyone with information contact Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

