Police: Mysterious man in black pepper sprays people in Tempe

Tempe police say an unknown man dressed in black began diffusing pepper spray Monday morning near the Tempe Marketplace.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly harrassed bystanders at a shopping center by diffusing pepper spray around them.

Police said an unknown man dressed in black started blasting pepper spray at about 10:45 a.m. near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Paramedics are at the scene treating five people who were affected by the pepper spray. Police said the suspect quickly fled the scene and officers are canvassing the area for him.

This is a developing story and 12 News will publish updates as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.