Minor in critical condition after shooting in Buckeye

Police are still searching for the suspect who is described as "a male known to the victim."

BUCKEYE, Ariz — A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Buckeye, police said. The suspect is still outstanding.

According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, for reports that a male had been shot.

First responders found the minor with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned that he had been with a group of people near St. Charles Court and 255th Drive earlier in the morning when an altercation broke out and another male shot the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle while another person took the victim to the location where police were called.

Authorities say the suspect is still outstanding and described him as a male who is known to the victim. Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

