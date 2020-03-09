Police: Man tries to kidnap infant at grocery store self-checkout in Flagstaff

The mother quickly noticed the man leaving with her child and stopped it from happening, police say. The attempted kidnapping was caught on camera.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — Police in Flagstaff have identified and located a suspect who they say tried to leave a grocery store with a woman's infant child while she was buying groceries.

It remains and ongoing investigation, police say.

Flagstaff PD initially released video and photos asking the public for help identifying the man.

According to Flagstaff PD, officers were called to the Bashas' located on Woodlands Village Boulevard Thursday, after a mother was buying groceries at the self-checkout when the man took her shopping cart that had her child inside.

"The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted," Flagstaff PD said in a release.

Surveillance video caught it on camera:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or you may remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

Here are some photos of the man from the security camera.

Photo 1:

Photo 2:

Photo 3: