Police: Man shot woman before shooting self in Phoenix parking lot

Phoenix police said Theodore Bower, 69, died by suicide Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 66-year-old woman.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police believe a 69-year-old man died by suicide Wednesday after he fatally shot his roommate near 35th and Peoria avenues.

Theodore Bower was found dead by police inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Bower allegedly shot 66-year-old Terrance Cameron earlier that day before shooting himself.

The case is still under investigation and police have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

