Police: Man shot inside Tempe CVS during argument with another customer

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was shot inside a Tempe pharmacy Monday afternoon after an apparent argument between customers, police say.

The shooting happened at a CVS near Broadway Road and McClintock Drive around 3:10 p.m.

Officers say the victim got into an argument with another man inside the drug store when he was shot.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

No one else was hurt during the shooting, but the incident forced customers and staff to be evacuated.

The investigation is ongoing, and police haven’t explained the circumstances of the dispute.