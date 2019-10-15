TEMPE, Ariz. — An arrest has been made after two ASU students were touched inappropriately by a man at two different parking lots, police say.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, Arizona State University Police said they received a report of a man who touched a student’s buttocks under her skirt.

The female student was in parking structure 4 on Rural Road near Apache Boulevard in the Tempe Campus.

Less than a half-hour later, another report was made by another female student saying a man wrapped his arms around her waist and touched her buttocks, police said.

This student was in the area of parking structure 2, on Rural Road near University Drive, not far from where the previous incident had happened.

RELATED: ASU police investigating alleged sexual assault on Tempe Campus

ASU police were not initially able to find the suspect, but they believed it was the same person involved in both incidents due to the descriptions both victims gave.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect has been identified and charged, but no name or further information was provided.

We have reached out to police for more information on the suspect and will update this story with new information when it is released.

RELATED: Arizona State University police searching for 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting woman