PHOENIX — A man was arrested for punching his wife in the face outside their apartment and child abuse charges were added after their kids showed signs of abuse as well, police said.

On Friday, around 7:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road on a report of a woman being punched in the face by a man, police said.

According to a police report, witnesses told police that they saw the woman falling to the floor after being punched by Timothy Lionell James, later identified as her husband.

James told police his wife had slapped him earlier, the report says.

As police officers took the report on the incident, they noticed signs of physical abuse on their 6-year-old and 8-year-old.

Police said the 8-year-old had purple bruises to her arms and face. Medical exams were ordered and found purple bruises on her legs and torso as well, according to the report.

The 6-year-old had loop-shaped markings on her arms. Medical exams revealed more loop marks on her legs, arms back and torso as well.

There was a third child who didn’t disclose anything, according to the report, but the medical exams showed bruising on her buttocks.

The mom of the children admitted to James striking the children with any cords or belts he could find, according to the report.

She also told police that he tied the feet and hands all three children together in a corner so they wouldn’t move, the report reads.

According to the report, the woman told police he used dress ties and shoelaces to tie the kids.

The woman told officers that James hit her with belts, cords and his bare hands.

Police said the woman had a visible injury on her arm about four inches long.

James admitted to police that he had used a belt all the time on the children and he said his wife didn't hurt them, the report reads.

He also admitted hitting them so hard with the belt that they would bleed, according to the report.

James faces five counts of child abuse, three counts of kidnapping and one count of assault.