Police make arrest in North Phoenix homicide

A man was found dead in an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road early Saturday morning, police said.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection with a North Phoenix homicide on Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road for reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary information led officers to believe that the victim was shot following an altercation, police said.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Carl Blazak, 46, in connection with the crime. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

If anyone has more information on the incident, they are encouraged to call the Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed