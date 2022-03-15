Police looking for suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at Phoenix restaurant

On Feb. 28, two suspects threw bottles full of gasoline at the Bread and Honey House on Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A $1,000 reward is available for information on two suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at a Phoenix restaurant last month.

The incident happened outside the Bread and Honey House near Van Buren and 48th streets at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, according to Silent Witness.

Security footage captured two men lighting three bottles filled with gasoline and throwing them on the roof of the restaurant.

Silent Witness said both suspects appear to be white males. One was wearing a dark jacket with white stripes along the sleeves. The other male wore a dark jacket and shoes with white soles.

It's not known whether the suspects drove a vehicle to the restaurant.

The Bread and Honey House opened in 2019 in a small building not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed