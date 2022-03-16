Shooter on the loose after being found in victims car in Chandler

Police said the victim was on their way to work when they found the suspect inside their vehicle.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a person after being found in their car in Chandler Wednesday morning.

A person was getting ready to go to work when they encountered the suspect inside of their vehicle, the Chandler Police Department said.

Officials said the suspect shot at the victim several times, hitting them once in the hand. The victim has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The incident happened on North Arizona Avenue near West Warner Road.

The suspect is still at large and a search is ongoing.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.