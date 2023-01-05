Have you seen it? Police looking for vehicle possibly connected to homicide in El Mirage

The El Mirage Police Department is asking for help locating a vehicle connection to a homicide that happened in March 2022.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — The El Mirage Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a 2022 homicide.

According to police, the homicide happened in March 2022 in the parking lot of the T-Bird Mini Mart located on the corner of 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Police said the blue car “is of interest in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact the El Mirage Police Department Tip Line at 623-500-3277.

The El Mirage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in reference to a cold case homicide that occurred in... Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Thursday, January 5, 2023

