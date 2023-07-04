Police looking for suspects in deadly shootout in west Phoenix

Police said the shooting happened near 60th Lane and Virginia Avenue.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the suspects in a deadly shootout in west Phoenix that left one person dead, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the investigation into the incident began on July 4 with reports of gunfire near 60th Lane and Virginia Avenue. Officers responded to the area and found shell casings but no victim.

Police were later called to a hospital nearby after a shooting victim walked into the facility seeking treatment.

The individual, identified as 20-year-old Malik Hillman, died from his injuries.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and determined Hillman had been shot near 60th Lane and Virginia Avenue during a shootout involving suspects in two different vehicles. Both vehicles speed away from the shooting.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.