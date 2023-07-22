Police looking for suspect who shot and killed husband, father of 5

Martin David Burrola was shot and killed Monday night near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX — Martin David Burrola was shot and killed Monday night. The person that pulled the trigger remains on the run.

“I’m still at a loss for words,” said Annette Burrola Lopez, the victim’s sister. “He had more life to give and more love to give and it was taken from us.”

Lopez said her brother was meeting a man to get back a vehicle that had been repaired near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street, but when the 47-year-old got out of the car and began to walk towards the address, she said someone shot him from behind.

Burrola’s wife and two other family members were in his car waiting for him and allegedly saw two people running from the scene, the victim’s sister told 12News.

The husband and father of five were taken to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Phoenix Police detectives responded to the shooting call around 11 p.m. on Monday. They said early information indicated the victim was in a confrontation that escalated into a shooting.

“We just want justice,” Lopez said. “We want these individuals to be found for the cruelty that happened for taking him away from us.”

Burrola is remembered as the life of the party, someone who loved barbequing, bikes, and his ferret Rodolfo.

The family is fundraising for funeral expenses as they pray those responsible are caught.

“Just please help us find who did it,” the victim’s sister said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

