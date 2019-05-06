PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose and a victim has died after a robbery and shooting at a Phoenix nail salon, according to police.

The incident happened at Idol Nails and Spa located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:17 a.m. Police said the armed suspect robbed the nail salon and at some point, a shot was fired and struck a man inside.

Police said 45-year-old Dung Tang later died of his injuries. A woman was also inside the nail salon but was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a man 20-30 years old, about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants or shorts. He ran from the scene and has not been identified or taken into custody.

Phoenix PD asks anyone with information on the crime to call Phoenix PD at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

A still photo of the armed robbery suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a nail salon Thursday morning.

Phoenix Police Department