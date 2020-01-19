PHOENIX — Police say they are searching for a suspect after multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle on Central Avenue Saturday night, striking a man in the vehicle.

The victim was transported by Phoenix Fire Department personnel to a Hospital. The man is in critical condition, but it is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., the man and a female passenger were traveling southbound near Central Ave. and Carson Road. A red/maroon SUV cut them off and would not allowed them to pass and a suspect from the SUV fired multiple shots at the victim’s car.

Police are searching for the suspect and vehicle involved. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.