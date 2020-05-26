Police looking for suspect who arranged meeting with man, shot him and stole his money

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

PHOENIX — A suspect is on the run after shooting a man near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix Monday evening.

Police responded to the call around 5 p.m. The victim reportedly arranged to meet and buy a phone. When the victim and suspect met, the suspect shot at the victim and stole his cash before running off, police said.

Firefighters took the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates when we learn more.