Police looking for suspect in Tolleson double shooting

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A double shooting in Tolleson left two men in the hospital on Sunday and police are searching for the suspect.

Tolleson Police Department officers received calls about a shooting at the Siegel Suites on 91st Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

Both men were taken to the hospital in serious conditions.

Police said the suspect is still on the loose and an investigation is ongoing.

