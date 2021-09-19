x
Police looking for suspect in Tolleson double shooting

The shooting took place at Siegel Suites on 91st Avenue.
TOLLESON, Ariz. — A double shooting in Tolleson left two men in the hospital on Sunday and police are searching for the suspect.

Tolleson Police Department officers received calls about a shooting at the Siegel Suites on 91st Avenue just after 9:45 a.m. 

Both men were taken to the hospital in serious conditions. 

Police said the suspect is still on the loose and an investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

