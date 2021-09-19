Police looking for suspect in Tolleson double shooting

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A double shooting in Tolleson left two men in the hospital on Sunday and police are searching for the suspect.
Tolleson Police Department officers received calls about a shooting at the Siegel Suites on 91st Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.
Both men were taken to the hospital in serious conditions.
Police said the suspect is still on the loose and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.