PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix PD, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not been identified. Police say the suspect is a male likely between the ages of 25 and 30.

Phoenix Police Detectives are encouraging anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.