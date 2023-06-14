Police looking for suspect after shooting at Phoenix convenience store

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday evening at the store near 19th and Glendale avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man at a gas station in central Phoenix, according to authorities.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened Wednesday evening at the store near 19th and Glendale avenues.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said they actively searching the area for witnesses, surveillance, and other evidence.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

#BREAKING @PhoenixPolice on scene of a shooting with two active scenes near 19th Ave & Glendale:



Officers questioning witnesses at @7eleven and Fry’s in the area.



A Mustang parked in front of 7-11 has at least 2 bullet holes.



Updates at @12News#News #AZ #Valley #PHX pic.twitter.com/HeSaKIrZFG — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 15, 2023

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case,

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.