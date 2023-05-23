Police looking for suspect after man shot 'multiple times' outside Glendale apartment complex

Glendale police said the shooting happened Tuesday evening at 7:20 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was reportedly shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Glendale, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department said the shooting happened Tuesday evening at 7:20 p.m. at the complex near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Police said preliminary information suggests the victim was inside his car, in the parking lot, when the suspect arrived and parked next to the victim. The suspect reportedly fired multiple times at the victim, striking him, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Detectives said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added when they become available.

