Police looking for suspect after attempted robbery at Scottsdale apartment complex

The attempted robbery happened in an apartment complex parking garage near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard.

Scottsdale police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a parking garage at an apartment complex, trying to rob her, before fleeing.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded her cellphone.

The robbery was interrupted when another vehicle drove into the garage. The suspect fled the area on foot without taking the victim’s property.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10 and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes, and blue gloves on his hands. The suspect also was wearing a mask and was carrying keys on a lanyard.

The suspect was driving a white Chevrolet Impala with an Arizona temporary license plate. The car had noticeable paint damage.

Additionally, police shared a surveillance photo of a woman in the area they say they want to speak with.