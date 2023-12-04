Phoenix PD: 1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix shooting

According to police, the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and another woman injured after a shooting in south Phoenix, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

The shooting happened Monday night at a restaurant near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived they found two women injured by gunfire.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the two injured women.

Police said one of the victims died on the scene, while the second victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the area before police arrived, according to police.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area as detectives investigate the shooting.

Police said additional information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.