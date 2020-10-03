CHANDLER, Ariz — Police are asking for information after someone stole a trailer that held two urns with the remains of the victim's parents.

Police said the victim was headed from Michigan to Mexico and stayed at a Quality Inn near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, February 20, 2020, the victim's car trailer was stolen from the parking lot.

Investigators said they found the trailer at the Lone Butte Casino on the Gila River Indian Reservation, but the only items left inside were the parents' death certificates.

If you have any information about the stolen urns, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). You could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if you provide information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect or suspects.

