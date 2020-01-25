PHOENIX — Police are reaching out to the public hoping to get information that leads to the arrest of a man seen on video lighting five cars on fire in Phoenix on Jan. 5.

It happened at Reliable & D-Pendable Auto Sales located near Buckeye Road and 7th Avenue.

Around 7 a.m., the suspect cut a chain link fence and entered the property and then set the vehicles on fire. Police say the arson suspect also appeared to set his right hand on fire, which may have resulted in a burn.

Investigators are seeking any information in regard to this incident.

Information regarding felony crimes can be submitted by calling Silent Witness At 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking, or online at silentwitness.org.



