CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police say a man is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his father and also shot his mother and sister at a home in Chandler Friday night during an argument.

Victor Morales, 26, is wanted for the triple shooting and police say he fled the home near Arizona Avenue and Galveston Street before officers arrived around 10:30 p.m.

Morales' mother and sister were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known at this time. His father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Morales is considered to be armed and dangerous. Detectives from the Chandler Police Department Homicide Unit are investigating.

Morales is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Victor to call 911 immediately.