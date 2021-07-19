Police looking for man accused of secretly recording at UArizona recreation center

Officials said the man was at the University of Arizona's campus recreation center.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a man who is accused of secretly recording at a University of Arizona recreation center.

The man was allegedly recording on July 14 around 5:45 p.m. at the recreation center on 6th St. in Tucson, officials said.

The suspect is described as an adult man with no facial hair that's approximately 5' 7" tall and has a thin build.

He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and long white socks, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact UAPD at 520-621-8273.

