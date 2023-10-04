Police looking for car connected to west Phoenix homicide

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

PHOENIX — Homicide detectives are searching for a car connected to a recent homicide at a west Phoenix apartment complex.

Rayshaun Tyree McCune, 30, died on Oct. 2 after being shot near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m.

The car detectives are looking for might have been spotted in the area around that time.

That car is pictured below.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

