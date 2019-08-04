PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released a description of a car they believe hit a woman and three small children then fled the area Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said the car is believed to be a Volkswagen Passat with Arizona license plate AGB3745.

Police said Stephanie Oros was crossing the street with the children near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road when they were hit.

RELATED: Mother, father speak out after hit-and-run nearly kills their kids

Oros told 12 News she thought her 3-year-old was dead after the car struck.

Additionally, a 2-year-old child in a stroller was caught under the car and dragged for nearly 1,000 feet, police said. Witnesses stopped the car and removed the little girl from under the car.

The witnesses told the driver he had hit pedestrians, but once the stroller was free, the driver fled, police say.

Firefighters said the most severely injured child was stable and responsive. The other two children and Oros were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.