Police looking for armed suspect who robbed Mesa toy store

Authorities said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a Mesa toy store earlier this year.

Phoenix police said the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Teddy Bears - El Paraiso near Horne and Brown Road.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video drawing a semi-automatic weapon from his waistband and pointing it at an employee and customers.

The video shows the suspect ordering customers to a corner of the sales floor and demanding checks and cash from the employee.

After receiving the money and checks, police said the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid to late twenties, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 150-160 pounds. He wore blue jeans, a long-sleeved orange shirt, a black baseball-style cap, a black head mask, a red bandana, a black glove on his left hand and gray sneakers with a white stripe.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.