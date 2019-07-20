PHOENIX - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a Phoenix parking lot and now police are looking for two suspects.

According to Phoenix PD, Danzail Walton was standing at a parking lot exit off the Black Canyon Highway near McDowell and 27th Avenue when a blue Chevy sedan pulled up.

Police say there was a verbal exchange and then one of the suspects in the sedan shot Walton.

A security guard returned fire, possibly striking the vehicle as it fled.

Walton was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the two suspects are men between the ages of 25 and 30.

Phoenix PD asks anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.