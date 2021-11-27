Police looking for Family Dollar shoplifter that hit employee with a vehicle

Police said the employee tried stopping the shoplifter when he was hit by the suspect's vehicle.

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect that robbed a Family Dollar store in Phoenix and hit an employee with a vehicle last month.

On Oct. 28, the suspect stole from a Family Dollar on West Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

An employee tried stopping the shoplifter in the parking lot but the suspect was able to get into a silver Nissan Xterra. While leaving the area in the Nissan, the suspect hit the employee, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 to 30-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build and wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Police has not said what condition the 29-year-old male employee is in.

