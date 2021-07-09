Police locate missing Tempe kids, arrest mom accused of fleeing with them during a custody dispute

The two children were located and the mom was arrested by the County Sheriff in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, the Tempe Police Department said.

Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The Tempe Police Department announced this morning that two missing children from Tempe have been recovered after their mom reportedly fled the state with them during a custody dispute.

Deputies from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia located the children and arrested the mother, Amy Harshbarger, police said. The children will now be returned to their family in Arizona.

Tempe police tweeted out the update Friday morning. A warrant was issued for Amy last week by the department after failing to turn over custody of her 7-year-old son to his custodial parent in mid-August, according to the Chandler Police Department said.

On Aug. 18, the child's father, Shawn Hammack, filed a police report and attempted to contact the mother, Amy Harshbarger, according to court documents.

A week later, a missing person case was filed for Amy and her children after police learned the three had not been to their Tempe home since Aug. 13. She had told friends they were going camping in the Prescott or Payson area but was not specific, according to family.

