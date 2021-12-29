1 person dead after shooting in central Phoenix

The vehicle was left on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road with bullet holes through the driver and passenger windows.

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a shooting in central Phoenix after one person was found dead inside of a shot-up vehicle Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that one person was found in a vehicle left at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The vehicle was left in the area with several bullet holes in the driver's and passenger's windows.

Around 2:30 a.m., three men were in the vehicle at a red light when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began firing shots. Police said two of the men were hit, with one dying at the scene and the other hospitalized in critical condition. The other man in the vehicle was not injured.

Detectives are looking for evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

The intersection will be closed indefinitely as police investigate the shooting. The light rail in the area will be severed during that time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.