Police investigating shooting in Phoenix that left one in critical condition

35th and Dunlap avenues will be restricted for some time as officials investigate the shooting.

PHOENIX — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.

Around 12:15 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Investigations led police to believe that an argument between the victim and another man escalated.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived. Officials said the area will be restricted for some time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

Up to Speed