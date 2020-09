The victim reportedly had severe injuries, but not life-threatening, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — One person has been shot near West Palomino Drive and North Arizona Avenue, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police are reportedly still searching for the suspect involved in the shooting, the department said. No description of the suspect has been released by the department.

The victim has severe injuries, but they are reportedly not life-threatening, police said.