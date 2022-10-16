3 boys injured during shooting at park in west Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that injured 3 in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left 3 boys injured in west Phoenix Sunday morning

Phoenix police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. at a neighborhood park in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Witnesses told police that two of the boys were seen in a dispute with a third boy, which escalated into a shooting.

One of the boys suffered critical injuries while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is not known what led up to the shooting or if there are any known suspects outstanding at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

