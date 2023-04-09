Police investigating deadly shooting in central Phoenix

Police said the shooting happened near 7th and Portland streets Sunday night.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting related to a burglary at a home in central Phoenix.

The shooting happened Sunday night before 6:30 p.m., near 7th Street and Portland Street.

According to police, officers were responding to a reported burglary when the individual was found suffering a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspected shooter, the owner of the home, remained on the scene.

Police are still investigating the details that led up to the shooting.

Police expect to release further details Monday morning.

