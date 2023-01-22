Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned

The man arrived requesting treatment for what he described to hospital staff as being a burn, according to Phoenix police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30 p.m., after the man arrived requesting treatment for what he described to hospital staff as being a burn, according to police.

Responding officers said they believed the man’s injury looked like something else.

“Officers who observed the injury recognized them as being consistent with a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

The man admitted to police that he had been shot but refused to cooperate when he was questioned with details about the shooting, police said.

According to police, the man’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Officers are still attempting to decipher what exactly occurred regarding the shooting,” police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Related Articles Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.