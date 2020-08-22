Police investigating sex assault at ASU residence hall

No suspect has been arrested. Police describe him as a white male, with a larger build and blue or green eyes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police are investigating reports of a sexual assault that happened in the college’s residence hall.

The alleged assault was reported Friday, and police say it happened at ASU’s Tempe campus. Police say some sort of sexual activity happened with someone the victim didn’t know and without her consent.

No suspect has been arrested. Police describe him as a white male, with a larger build and blue or green eyes.

ASU Police is reminding the campus community to respect boundaries and obtain consent before engaging in sexual activities.

The investigation is ongoing.