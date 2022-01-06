Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Chandler; suspect on the loose

Chandler police said officers were called to the scene near Washington and Erie streets around 7:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting involving Chandler police Wednesday night.

Chandler police said officers were called to a Little Caesars restaurant near Washington and Erie streets around 7:15 p.m. in reference to a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, police located the man armed with a gun and fired their weapons at him.

Police said the suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood nearby. It is unknown at this time if the suspect is injured.

Chandler police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They are asking the public to stay out of the area all the way through Arizona Avenue and Galveston Street.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to call 911

Authorities said no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed