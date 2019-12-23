PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a suspect Monday outside of Desert Sky Mall after the suspect shot two victims during an attempted carjacking, Phoenix PD said.

Phoenix Fire transported a 56-year-old woman, and a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds to local hospitals. The woman has non-life threatening injuries, the man's condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.

Police said officers responded at 11 a.m. to shots fired reports. A woman had been held at gunpoint by the suspect and was able to get out of her car and scream.

A man went to help and the suspect shot the man.

Another woman was shot by a stray bullet from the suspect.

Officers located the suspect and his vehicle. He rammed a patrol vehicle and police fired at the suspect and killed him.

The suspect did not know the victim of the carjacking.