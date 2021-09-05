Police investigating man found dead in central Phoenix

The man was found near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department are investigating a body found in Central Phoenix Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 4:45 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a man and authorities pronounced the man dead, police said.

Officials do not believe there were suspicious circumstances. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

