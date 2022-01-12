1 man dead after shooting in Chandler

Officials received reports of a shooting in the area near Dustine Lane and Gary Drive in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Chandler Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Chandler Police Department responded to the area of North Dustin Lane and West Gary Drive for reports of gunshots fired. Police found a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified who the man is but believe the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

