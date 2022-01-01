Young man fatally shot at Ahwatukee apartment complex

Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex near 34th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the homicide of a young man who was shot Saturday afternoon at an Ahwatukee apartment complex.

The victim, 23-year-old Eduardo Roman Castillo, was shot at about 4 p.m. near 34th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Phoenix police said Castillo later visited an urgent care facility seeking help for a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Investigators are in the process of looking for witnesses and gathering evidence related to the shooting.

No information about a potential suspect was released by police.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.