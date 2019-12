MESA, Ariz — Police say a man was shot dead in Mesa Saturday evening and officers are investigating the homicide.

According to Mesa PD, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot call on Olive Drive near Broadway Road and Horne and found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead on scene.

Police did not say whether a suspect is in custody or if one has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as Mesa PD makes them available.