PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 75th Avenue and Osborn Road after an incident around 2 a.m. Sunday morning left one man dead, police say.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not release further information except that the incident was not a road rage incident. It's unknown if police are searching for a suspect.

75th Avenue traffic is closed southbound from Osborn to Cheery Lynn Road. Northbound traffic on 75th Avenue has one lane available.

